BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 26 Sun TV Network Ltd
* March quarter net PAT 2.36 billion rupees
* Sun TV Network ltd consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 2.41 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 6.20 billion rupees
* PAT in march quarter last year was 2.35 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 5.94 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2r4AdvM) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016