May 26 Sun TV Network Ltd

* March quarter net PAT 2.36 billion rupees

* Sun TV Network ltd consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 2.41 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 6.20 billion rupees

* PAT in march quarter last year was 2.35 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 5.94 billion rupees