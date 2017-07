July 27 (Reuters) - Supreme Industries Ltd:

* June quarter consol PAT 752.9 million rupees versus 1.02 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter consol total income 11.62 billion rupees versus 11.90 billion rupees year ago

* Sees FY17-18 capex in the range of INR 3 to 3.50 billion

