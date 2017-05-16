BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 16 Symphony Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 466.9 million rupees
* March quarter total revenue 1.99 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 465.3 million rupees ; total revenue was 1.43 billion rupees
* Recommended final dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text: (bit.ly/2qqYTfP) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body