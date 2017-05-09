BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 9 Syndicate Bank Ltd
* March quarter net profit 1.04 billion rupees versus net loss 21.58 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter interest earned 57.88 billion rupees versus 56.82 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter provisions 12.68 billion rupees versus 23.83 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter gross NPA 8.50 percent versus 8.69 percent previous quarter
* March quarter net NPA 5.21 percent versus 5.63 percent previous quarter Source text - (bit.ly/2qW1luv) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body