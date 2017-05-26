BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 26 Tata Chemicals Ltd
* March quarter consol profit 3.43 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total income 30.79 billion rupees
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 2.60 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 36.18 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 11 rupees per share Source text: bit.ly/2rnzwi5 Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016