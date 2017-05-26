May 26 Tata Chemicals Ltd

* March quarter consol profit 3.43 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total income 30.79 billion rupees

* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 2.60 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 36.18 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 11 rupees per share Source text: bit.ly/2rnzwi5 Further company coverage: