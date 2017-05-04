BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 4 Tata Communications Ltd
* March quarter consol net loss 2.61 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees
* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 2.57 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was INR 47.53 billion
* Recommended dividend of 4.5 rupees per share
* Says "continue to witness strong growth momentum in our data services portfolio"
* Qtrly revenue ,EBITDA growth impacted by demonetisation impact, one-off expenses due to cable repair
* Says declares special dividend of INR 1.5/share Source text: (bit.ly/2pKJOqY) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body