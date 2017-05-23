May 23 Tata Motors Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 43.36 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 26.95 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total income 789.81 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 52.11 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 810.80 billion

* Says JLR margin for March quarter 14.5 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2qQdlQv) Further company coverage: