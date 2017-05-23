BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 23 Tata Motors Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 43.36 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 26.95 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total income 789.81 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 52.11 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 810.80 billion
* Says JLR margin for March quarter 14.5 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2qQdlQv) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016