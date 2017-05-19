May 19 Tata Power Company Ltd

* March quarter consol net loss 2.47 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 4.26 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total income 73.93 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 829.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was INR 74.34 billion

* Recommended dividend of 1.30 rupees per share

* Says approved acquisition of entire stake of tata power green energy from tprel for consideration of INR 174,338

* Says exceptional items of INR 6.51 billion in quarter