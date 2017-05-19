BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 19 Tata Power Company Ltd
* March quarter consol net loss 2.47 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 4.26 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total income 73.93 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 829.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was INR 74.34 billion
* Recommended dividend of 1.30 rupees per share
* Says approved acquisition of entire stake of tata power green energy from tprel for consideration of INR 174,338
* Says exceptional items of INR 6.51 billion in quarter Source text - (bit.ly/2ryek4T) Further company coverage:
