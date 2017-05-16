May 16 Tata Steel Ltd

* March quarter consol net loss 11.68 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 9.07 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total income 354.57 billion rupees

* Consol net loss in march quarter last year was 30.42 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 271.95 billion

* Says exceptional items, including non cash pension curtailment charges, aggregating to INR 40.69 billion in Q4FY17

* Accounting for exceptional items in consol financial statements includes accounting treatment from closure of defined benefit section of BSPS to future accruals in mar 2017

* Kalinganagar facility is well positioned to serve the expected increase in demand in FY'18 and beyond

* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share