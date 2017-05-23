BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 23 TCI Express Ltd
* March quarter net profit 122.5 million rupees versus loss 142,000 rupees year ago
* March quarter total net sales 2.03 billion rupees versus 5,000 rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 0.80 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016