US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 20 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd:
* Says V. Ramakrishnan appointed CFO of TCS
* Says Ramakrishnan takes over from Rajesh Gopinathan, who has been appointed as CEO and MD of TCS Source text: bit.ly/2lmxrgk Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)