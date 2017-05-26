May 26 Tech Mahindra Ltd

* March quarter consol profit after tax 5.90 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total reveunue 77.33 billion rupees

* Tech Mahindra Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 7.83 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 9 rupees per share

* Consol profit after tax in March quarter last year was 8.76 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue was INR 70.39 billion

* Says total headcount as of Mar 31 at 117693