BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 26 Tech Mahindra Ltd
* March quarter consol profit after tax 5.90 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total reveunue 77.33 billion rupees
* Tech Mahindra Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 7.83 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 9 rupees per share
* Consol profit after tax in March quarter last year was 8.76 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue was INR 70.39 billion
* Says total headcount as of Mar 31 at 117693 Source text: (bit.ly/2r3nk36) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016