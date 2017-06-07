US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
June 6 Tejas Networks Ltd:
* Tejas Networks IPO to open June 14, close June 16 - public notice
* India's Tejas Networks sets IPO price band at 250 rupees to 257 rupees per share - public notice Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)