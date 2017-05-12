BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 12 Titan Company Ltd
* March quarter net profit 2.01 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 34.87 billion rupees
* Says recommended dividend of 2.60 rupees per share
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.87 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income 24.23 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body