US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 29 (Reuters) -
* India's Supreme Court bans local sale of Euro III-compliant vehicles after April 1, local TV channels said on Wednesday. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)