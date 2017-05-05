BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 5 Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd
* March quarter net profit 2.9 million rupees versus profit 107.4 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 1.92 billion rupees versus 2.50 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2q6l6Ct) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body