May 26 India's TV Today Network Ltd

* March quarter net profit 365.8 million rupees

* March quarter total income 1.71 billion rupees

* Tv today network ltd - net loss in march quarter last year was 184 million rupees as per ind-as; total income was 1.49 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share

* Says approved investment of 120 million rupees in unit Mail Today Newspapers Pvt Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: