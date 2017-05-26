BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 26 India's TV Today Network Ltd
* March quarter net profit 365.8 million rupees
* March quarter total income 1.71 billion rupees
* Tv today network ltd - net loss in march quarter last year was 184 million rupees as per ind-as; total income was 1.49 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share
* Says approved investment of 120 million rupees in unit Mail Today Newspapers Pvt Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016