BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of non-convertible securities in nature of debentures
May 12 UCO Bank
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
* UCO Bank says RBI corrective action will not adversely impact performance of the bank
* Says to consider acquisition of further 49% stake in unit Diamond Crucible Company from Terrassen Holding