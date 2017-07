July 18 (Reuters) - Ultratech Cement Ltd

* June quarter consol net profit 8.98 billion rupees versus 7.80 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total income 80.95 billion rupees versus 76.03 billion rupees

* Says quarter saw increasing cost trends

* Says quarter saw increasing cost trends

* Says co's cement capacity stands at 93 MTPA post recent acquisitions