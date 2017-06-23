UPDATE 5-Ahead of Modi visit, U.S. sees no threat to Pakistan from arms deal with India
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
June 23 Ministry Of Urban Development:
* Central government announces another list of 30 cities for development as smart cities under Smart City Mission
* 20 cities will be contesting for the remaining 10 slots under Smart City Mission
* 30 cities proposed a total investment of INR 573.93 billion under respective smart city plans
* State capitals Thiruvananthapuram, Amaravati, Patna, Srinagar, Bengaluru, Shimla, Dehradun, Aizawl, Gangtok selected Source text: (bit.ly/2rIQrIr)
