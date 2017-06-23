June 23 Ministry Of Urban Development:

* Central government announces another list of 30 cities for development as smart cities under Smart City Mission

* 20 cities will be contesting for the remaining 10 slots under Smart City Mission

* 30 cities proposed a total investment of INR 573.93 billion under respective smart city plans

* State capitals Thiruvananthapuram, Amaravati, Patna, Srinagar, Bengaluru, Shimla, Dehradun, Aizawl, Gangtok selected Source text: (bit.ly/2rIQrIr)