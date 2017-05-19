BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 19 V Guard Industries Ltd:
* March quarter profit 418.6 million rupees
* March quarter total revenue 6.26 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 419.7 million rupees ; total revenue was 5.15 billion rupees
* Recommended final dividend of 0.70 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body