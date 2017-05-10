BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 10 Vardhman Textiles Ltd
* March quarter net profit 1.89 billion rupees versus profit 2.26 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 16.01 billion rupees versus 15.39 billion rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 15 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2q25sqc) Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body