BRIEF-Sphere Global Services appoints T.B.V.P Chandramouli as CFO
* Appoints T.B.V.P Chandramouli as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 VB Industries Ltd
* Says business expansion plans regarding new segments and set-up of research and development unit stands cancelled Source text - (bit.ly/2rAk5Dd) Further company coverage:
* Appoints T.B.V.P Chandramouli as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says signed agreement to acquire 46 percent equity in Heptagon Technologies Pvt Ltd on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rUx4R3) Further company coverage: