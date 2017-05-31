BRIEF-BFL Developers gets members' nod to issue 5.1 mln shares on preferential basis
* Gets members' nod to increase authorized share capital from INR 55 million to INR 120 million
May 31 Vedanta Ltd
* Says approved offering of up to 3500 NCDs aggregating upto INR 3.50 billion Source text - (bit.ly/2rDwfLA)
* Sold 83.54 million shares of Tata Motors to Tata Sons at 452.80 rupees per share (excluding brokerage and STT) Source text: http://bit.ly/2rYWBbB