FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-India's Vedanta June-qtr consol profit up about 67 pct
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
East Europe goes up in the world
Economy
East Europe goes up in the world
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
Thailand
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 25, 2017 / 10:07 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India's Vedanta June-qtr consol profit up about 67 pct

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd

* June quarter consol profit 22.70 billion rupees versus 13.58 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 16.31 billion rupees

* Says merger of Cairn India Limited with Vedanta Limited was made effective on 11 April 2017

* June quarter consol total income 203.97 billion rupees versus 165.81 billion rupees

* Says Zinc India capacity expansion to 1.2 MTPA by FY2020 on track

* Says Zinc India Zawar mill expansion upgraded to 2.7MTPA; expected completion in Q2 FY2018

* Says Zinc India cop expected to be slightly higher than last year due to input commodity prices

* Says FY2018 net capex estimated at $250mln for Cairn Oil&Gas

* Says "Zinc International: Gamsberg project on track for mid-CY 2018 production"

* Says in FY2018 Cairn Oil&Gas Rajasthan production expected at 165 KBOEPD with further potential upside from growth projects

* Says outloook for FY2018 aluminium production 1.5 to 1.6MT (excluding. Trial run); alumina production 1.5 to 1.6MT

* Says Copper India FY2018 production estimated at 400 KT

* Says Iron Ore FY2018 production estimated at 5.5 MTPA at Goa and 2.3 MTPA at Karnataka

* Says consol debt as of June 30 at 673.42 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2uViJUz) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.