BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 15 Vedanta Ltd
* March quarter profit 14.10 billion rupees - TV
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 26.67 billion rupees
* March quarter consol PAT 29.88 billion rupees - TV
* March quarter consol revenue from ops 236.91 billion rupees - TV
* Consol loss in March quarter last year was 211.04 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue was 181.73 billion rupees
* Says consol March-quarter exceptional items 1.14 billion rupees
* Says FY 2018 capex guidance at $1.2 billion
* The alerts on consol PAT and profit were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release on the BSE. Source text: (bit.ly/2rh5HeZ) Further company coverage:
