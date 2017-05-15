May 15 Vedanta Ltd

* March quarter profit 14.10 billion rupees - TV

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 26.67 billion rupees

* March quarter consol PAT 29.88 billion rupees - TV

* March quarter consol revenue from ops 236.91 billion rupees - TV

* Consol loss in March quarter last year was 211.04 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue was 181.73 billion rupees

* Says consol March-quarter exceptional items 1.14 billion rupees

* Says FY 2018 capex guidance at $1.2 billion

* The alerts on consol PAT and profit were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release on the BSE.