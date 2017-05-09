BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 9 Vijaya Bank
* March quarter net profit 2.04 billion rupees versus net profit of 713.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter interest earned 30.55 billion rupees versus 29.56 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter provisions 4.32 billion rupees versus 6.53 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter gross NPA 6.59 percent versus 6.98 percent previous quarter
* March quarter net NPA 4.36 percent versus 4.74 percent previous quarter
* Recommended dividend of 1.5 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body