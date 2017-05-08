May 8 India's Welspun Corp Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 685.9 million rupees

* March quarter consol total income 21.72 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 130.6 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income 19.76 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend at INR 0.50 per share

* Says qtrly consol production and sales of pipes (total operations) were up 18% and 25% yoy respectively

* Says expect good traction in international markets, especially North America, towards the second half of FY2018.