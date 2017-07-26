FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-India's Yes Bank says does not expect any major impact on asset quality
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Bollywood
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 26, 2017 / 10:42 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India's Yes Bank says does not expect any major impact on asset quality

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd Chief Executive Rana Kapoor says:

* Overall exposure to "sensitive" electricity sector falls to 10.6 percent at end-June

* 75 percent of corporate loan exposure 'A' or better rated⁠⁠⁠⁠

* Cuts branch expansion plan

* Aims to have 1800 branches by March 2020 vs 2500 planned earlier

* May also curtail investment in ATMs to bank digitally

* Co doesn't expect any major impact on asset quality

* Reiterates full-year credit cost guidance at between 50 bps and 70 bps

* Co sees full year credit growth at 30 percent

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.