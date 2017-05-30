BUZZ-IT stocks pare gains after industry body's export revenue growth forecast
** IT stocks pare earlier gains after National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) projected export revenue growth of 7 to 8 pct for FY2018
May 30 India's Zeal Aqua Ltd
* March quarter net profit 12.3 million rupees versus profit 17.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 806.9 million rupees versus 1.75 billion rupees year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** IT stocks pare earlier gains after National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) projected export revenue growth of 7 to 8 pct for FY2018
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)