May 9 Indigo

* Exec says will start regional flights later this year

* Exec says expects to add 39 new aircraft in 2017/18

* Exec says have achieved fuel savings of 15 percent from A320NEO aircraft compared with A320

* Exec says expect A320NEO engine-maker Pratt & Whitney to provide a solution to the combustion chamber problem in Q4 2018

* Exec says Pratt & Whitney working on further solutions to the engine issue which will be retro-fitted later Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in MUMBAI)