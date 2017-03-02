UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
March 2 Indigovision Group Plc
* FY pretax profit $100,000 versus loss $700,000 loss year ago
* FY revenue $46 million versus $47.1 million year ago
* Final dividend up 20 percent to 3 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
