BRIEF-India's Control Print March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 84.7 million rupees versus profit 70.8 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 Inditrade Capital Ltd:
* Says Inditrade Business Consultants Ltd has allotted 6 million equity shares at a face value of INR 10 each to co Source text: bit.ly/2le0dQm Further company coverage:
May 29 India's benchmark BSE index edged higher to a record close for a third consecutive session as consumer goods stocks gained, but broader advances were capped by falls in companies that posted weak results such as Reliance Communications.