New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 19 Yintai Resources Co Ltd :
* Says individual Hou Renfeng has sold 3.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 5 percent from 8.3 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kmwJyq
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.