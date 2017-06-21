June 21 Indivior Plc :
* Indivior Plc presents results from the phase 3 pivotal
study of RBP-6000 buprenorphine monthly depot for the treatment
of opioid use disorder
* Indivior Plc - 24-week study met its primary and key
secondary endpoints for both dosage regimens of RBP-6000
* Indivior - Clinical data from phase 3 study also showed
outcomes with RBP-6000 are consistent across other secondary
clinical endpoints versus placebo
* Indivior - In study, RBP-6000 generally well tolerated,
safety profile consistent with that of transmucosal
buprenorphine with no unexpected safety findings
