BRIEF-Pacific Alliance Bank announces appointment of new president and CEO
* Pacific Alliance Bank announces appointment of new president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 12 Indluplace Properties Ltd:
* Entered into negotiations which could lead to acquisition of residential properties for a purchase consideration of c.1.4 bln rand
* Residential portfolio consists of c.2900 residential units located in Gauteng (96 pct), with remainder in Kwazulu-Natal (4 pct)
* Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in company's securities until further announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Pacific Alliance Bank announces appointment of new president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.