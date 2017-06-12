June 12 Indluplace Properties Ltd:

* Entered into negotiations which could lead to acquisition of residential properties for a purchase consideration of c.1.4 bln rand

* Residential portfolio consists of c.2900 residential units located in Gauteng (96 pct), with remainder in Kwazulu-Natal (4 pct)

* Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in company's securities until further announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)