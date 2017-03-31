March 31 Indoco Remedies Ltd:

The USFDAhad inspected our drug manufacturing facility (Plant II & Plant III, L-32,33,34 Verna Industrial Estate Area, Verna, Goa) , from August 31st 2016 to September 4th, 2016. As an outcome of this inspection, the facility received 6 observations in Form 483, which do not pertain to data integrity. Based on the review of compliance response, FDA accepted our response to 4 observations. However, FDA remains concerned with respect to 2 observations, pertaining to one specific product, for which we are contract manufacturer, for one of our customers and consequently we have received a warning letter from USFDA dated 27thMarch 2017, today.