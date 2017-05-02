BRIEF-Beijing Capital Development to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 5
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 2
May 2 Indonesian property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk says in a stock exchange filing:
* First-quarter net profit fell 54 percent to 143 billion rupiah ($10.75 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 13,308.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 2
* Says Completes 200 Mln Stg Pension Insurance Buy-in For 3i Group Pension plan