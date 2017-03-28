US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 28 Indowind Energy Ltd:
* Says repowering of 1.920 MW wind farm capacity at Karnataka & make change of 3.025 MW wind farm capacity at Tamil Nadu
* Says moves expected to generate additional yearly revenue of about 25 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2o1mlS5 Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)