UPDATE 1-Bodies of civilians dumped near Philippines city besieged by Islamists
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)
March 10 Indra Sistemas SA:
* Says court in Brazil rules in favor or Indra in 'Indra Brasil' case
* Says effects of administrative sanction suspended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)
LONDON, May 28 Britain is making good progress with technology companies on getting access to the encrypted messages of militant suspects, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday.