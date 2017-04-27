BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 26 Induct As (INDUCT-ME.OL)
* From 3 february 2017 until 26 april 2017, about 121,200 shares has been traded at prices ranging from nok 18 to nok 15.40
* Since 3 march 2017, shares has not been traded at prices higher than or equal to subscription price in repair issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.