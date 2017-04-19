BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 19 IndusInd Bank Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 7.52 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.20 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter interest earned 38.30 billion rupees versus 32.07 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter provisions 4.30 billion rupees versus 2.14 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter gross NPA 0.93 percent versus 0.94 percent previous quarter
* March quarter net NPA 0.39 percent versus 0.39 percent previous quarter
* Says board has recommended dividend for the year at 6 rupees per share Source text: bit.ly/2oreRDQ Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17