BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 19 IndusInd Bank Ltd
* Says NIM for Q4 FY17 stable at 4.00 percent Source text - (IndusInd Bank Net Profit for the year up by 25 % to Rs 2,867.89 crores, NIM for Q4 FY17 stable at 4.00% Balance Sheet at Rs. 1,78,648 crores)
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17