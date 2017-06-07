BRIEF-Mittel buys 80 pct stake in Ceramica Cielo
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD BOUGHT AN 80 PCT STAKE IN CERAMICA CIELO SPA
June 7 Industrial Bank Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.61 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 13
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 14 and the dividend will be paid on June 14
MELBOURNE, June 23 Andy Gooch, chief executive of London-based commodity broker GF Financial Markets (GFFM), a unit of China's GF Securities, has stepped down for personal reasons, the broker said.