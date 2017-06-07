June 7 Industrial Bank Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 6 yuan(before tax)/share for code 360005 and 5.4 yuan/share for code 360012 for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 13

* The company's preferred shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 13 and the dividend will be paid on June 14

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bTPxq9

