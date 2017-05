March 23 Industrial Multi Property Trust Plc :

* Statement re offer by Hansteen and ART EGM request

* Independent directors note that offer by Hansteen Holdings Plc has been declared wholly unconditional

* Independent directors have been asked by hansteen to remain on board of company for at least a short period while offer is being settled

* Hansteen have also requested that Derek Heathwood and Sarah Jane Lindsay be appointed to board of company