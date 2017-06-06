U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 6 Industrial Securities Co Ltd
* Says net profit at 117.2 million yuan ($17.25 million) in May
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rOyY47
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7961 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* National General Holdings Corp files for resale of up to an aggregate of 12.3 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sH6A2w) Further company coverage: