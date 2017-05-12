BRIEF-JMU says Q1 revenue rose 13.8 pct to $19.7 mln
* JMU Limited reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
May 12 Industrial Services Of America Inc
* Industrial Services of America Inc - qtrly revenue $13 million versus $6 million
* Company also announces commercial restart of company's auto shredder
* Industrial Services of America Inc - qtrly net loss $271,000 versus $1.4 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ptyEbe) Further company coverage:
* JMU Limited reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
* Conformis announces FDA 510(k) clearance for itotal hip system