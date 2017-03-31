UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Industrial Services Of America Inc
* Industrial Services of America Inc announces 2016 operating results, conclusion of strategic review process and amended credit facility
* Industrial Services of America Inc says on March 31, 2017, company entered into an amended credit facility With Midcap Business Credit LLC
* Industrial Services Of America - board accepted special committee's recommendation to focus on returning core recycling business to profitability
* Industrial Services of America Inc says amendedment extends maturity date of company's line of credit until February 28, 2020
* Industrial Services of America Inc - "also remain alert for possible strategic partnerships, joint ventures and mergers/acquisitions"
* Industrial Services of America Inc says amendedment also increased line of credit from $6.0 million to $8.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.