July 25 (Reuters) - Infibeam Incorporation Ltd:

* Infibeam Incorporation clarifies on news item, "Intellect, Infibeam bag contract for Government Marketplace"

* Confirms that co has made a bid for government's e-marketplace portal along with other consortium members

* Says unable to confirm or deny the news reports on co bagging the contract for government marketplace

Source text - bit.ly/2eKkvBJ

